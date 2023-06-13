ADVERTISEMENT
Footballer Sunil Chhetri Announces Wife's Pregnancy After Winning Goal; Watch

An Indian footballer revealed his wife's pregnancy in style after he scored a winning goal at the Intercontinental Cup 2023. Sunil Chhetri seems very happy while revealing this news with his fans and the world

Author: Aarti Tiwari
13 Jun,2023 19:00:18
Footballer Sunil Chhetri Announces Wife's Pregnancy After Winning Goal; Watch

Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri impressed the audience with his unique way of revealing his wife’s pregnancy. He surprised his fans after he scored a winning goal against Vanuatu in the International Cup in 2023. The match took place at Kalinga Stadium on 12th June. Read more to know how the footballer announced the pregnancy news.

The match showcased Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri’s elite skills again as he secured a magic moment of victory for India. The footballer grabbed attention as he scored the winning goal. And as soon as she finished, he took the ball and placed it inside his shirt and revealed the heart-melting news of pregnancy that was caught by cameras.

After the match, the player tweeted, “Me and my wife are expecting a baby, I would like to share this with the whole world.” The footballer and skipper married his long-time girlfriend, Sonam Bhattacharya, in an intimate ceremony in 2017. Their love story is like a fairytale that began at a very young age.

The footballer made his debut in Football in 2005 against Pakistan. She has showcased his talent by scoring a fantastic total of 86 goals in 135 official international matches till June 2023. His achievements rank him among the top goal-scorers in football history.

A very heartiest congratulations to Sunil Chhetri for welcoming a new life. So are you happy for the footballer? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

