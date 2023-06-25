Good News: India's Sunil Chhetri leads India to semi-finals of SAFF Championship with 2-0 win against Nepal

Sunil Chhetri is one of the most amazing and incredible football players and well, the entire country is a big fan of this legend. He has been instrumental in putting India on the global map in football to an extent and well, no wonder, he enjoys a humongous fan following all over the country. Right now, he’s responsible for India doing very well at the SAFF Championship.

Hosts India have now secured their spot in the semifinals of the SAFF Championship as they defeated Nepal 2-0 in a thrilling encounter in their second group match. Captain Chhetri continued his impressive form as usual and scored his fourth goal of the tournament while Mahesh Singh sealed the victory with a crucial goal.

For the unversed, India had previously crushed Pakistan 4-0 in their opening match where he scored a hat-trick.

His goal in the 61st minute gave India the lead that they needed as he found the back of the net with precision.

India now have 6 points from two victories and with this, they have sealed a berth in the semifinal from Group A alongside Kuwait who also earned six points by defeating Pakistan earlier. For the unversed, the final group match between India and Kuwait will determine the group winner.

We at IWMBuzz congratulate Sunil Chhetri and team India for this monumental victory.