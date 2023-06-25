ADVERTISEMENT
Sports | News

Good News: India's Sunil Chhetri leads India to semi-finals of SAFF Championship with 2-0 win against Nepal

India's Sunil Chhetri is one of the most popular and admired football sensations and well, we love him. He and his Indian squad are now in the semifinals of the SAFF Championship

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
25 Jun,2023 10:43:05
Good News: India's Sunil Chhetri leads India to semi-finals of SAFF Championship with 2-0 win against Nepal

Sunil Chhetri is one of the most amazing and incredible football players and well, the entire country is a big fan of this legend. He has been instrumental in putting India on the global map in football to an extent and well, no wonder, he enjoys a humongous fan following all over the country. Right now, he’s responsible for India doing very well at the SAFF Championship.

Hosts India have now secured their spot in the semifinals of the SAFF Championship as they defeated Nepal 2-0 in a thrilling encounter in their second group match. Captain Chhetri continued his impressive form as usual and scored his fourth goal of the tournament while Mahesh Singh sealed the victory with a crucial goal.

For the unversed, India had previously crushed Pakistan 4-0 in their opening match where he scored a hat-trick.

His goal in the 61st minute gave India the lead that they needed as he found the back of the net with precision.

India now have 6 points from two victories and with this, they have sealed a berth in the semifinal from Group A alongside Kuwait who also earned six points by defeating Pakistan earlier. For the unversed, the final group match between India and Kuwait will determine the group winner.

We at IWMBuzz congratulate Sunil Chhetri and team India for this monumental victory. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Watch: India-Pakistan players engage in heated exchange during SAFF Championship match, check out
Watch: India-Pakistan players engage in heated exchange during SAFF Championship match, check out
Footballer Sunil Chhetri Announces Wife’s Pregnancy After Winning Goal; Watch
Footballer Sunil Chhetri Announces Wife’s Pregnancy After Winning Goal; Watch
ICC World Test Championship Final: Sourav Ganguly questions Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar criticizes R Ashwin’s absence
ICC World Test Championship Final: Sourav Ganguly questions Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar criticizes R Ashwin’s absence
ICC World Test Championship Final 2023: Australia beat India by 209 runs
ICC World Test Championship Final 2023: Australia beat India by 209 runs
ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 Day 4: India 164/3 in second innings, need 280 runs more to win
ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 Day 4: India 164/3 in second innings, need 280 runs more to win
ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 Day 2: Australia 123/4 in second innings, lead by 296 runs
ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 Day 2: Australia 123/4 in second innings, lead by 296 runs
Latest Stories
Ashnoor Kaur paints town in turquoise, looks like mermaid in midi
Ashnoor Kaur paints town in turquoise, looks like mermaid in midi
What’s happening in Hina Khan’s life?
What’s happening in Hina Khan’s life?
Mahesh Bhatt Remembers His Arth Producer Kuljit Pal Who Passed Away On June 24
Mahesh Bhatt Remembers His Arth Producer Kuljit Pal Who Passed Away On June 24
Eat, Pray, Love and Repeat, is what Anjali Bhabhi aka Sunayana Fozdar stands by
Eat, Pray, Love and Repeat, is what Anjali Bhabhi aka Sunayana Fozdar stands by
Karisma Kapoor: The Birthday Girl’s Playlist
Karisma Kapoor: The Birthday Girl’s Playlist
Here’s how Sonu aka Palak Sindhwani spends her morning
Here’s how Sonu aka Palak Sindhwani spends her morning
Read Latest News