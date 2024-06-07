Indian Football G.O.A.T Sunil Chhetri plays his last match; Esha Gupta pays her respect

Yesterday marked one of the most important and yet saddening day in the history of Indian football as the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT), Sunil Chhetri bowed out of the sport playing his last match against Kuwait in the World Cup Qualifiers. The match ended in a draw but the impact that Chhetri has had on the sport will remain unmatched having played for the country for over 17 years.

Social media has been flooding with messages offering their respects, their love and adulation for the man and one of them who stood out amidst the lot was that of actor Esha Gupta.

Gupta joined the bandwagon and went on to express herself but putting up two stories.

In the first one, she posted the now-viral video which Chhetri has posted announcing his retirement a few days ago, where she captioned it, ‘Thank you for creating the passion of football to me and our country @chhetri_sunil11 a legend a gentleman a GOAT I hope your journey ahead is full of adventures’

In the second story which was Chhetri’s walk through the shield of respect from last night’s match, Gupta wrote, @chhetri_sunil11 congratulations on your remarkable career thank you we will miss you #sunilchhetri-

For the uninitiated, Sunil Chhetri is the most-capped Indian football player and the highest goal scorer of all time. More importantly, Chhetri is the fourth highest international goalscorer of all time, only behind the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Ali Daei and Lionel Messi.