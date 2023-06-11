ADVERTISEMENT
ICC World Test Championship Final 2023: Australia beat India by 209 runs

The World Test Championship Final is currently underway and well, as expected, the fight is on between India and Australia for the best team in Test cricket. Eventually, it was Australia who became the champions

Author: IWMBuzz
11 Jun,2023 17:17:13
India and Australia are two teams who have played simply top-notch cricket in all formats of the game in recent years. Both the teams have a great squad and well, that’s what we have loved the most from their end. This year, as far as the World Test Championship is concerned ladies and gentlemen, the game is on between India and Australia big time and we are looking forward to it.

Know all the details of day 4 between the ICC World Test Championship final between India and Australia:

As far as the final game between India and Australia is concerned ladies and gentlemen, batting first, Australia had scored 327/3 at the end of 85 overs on day 1. The development happened after India won the toss and chose to bowl. On day 2, India bowled out Australia for 469 and then at the end of day 2, India were currently placed at 151/5 The game is set to get more interesting in the next few days. On day 3, India were bowled out for 296 post which Australia started batting again in their second innings. Currently, at the end of day 3, Australia have scored 123/4 so far and were leading by 296 runs. At the end of day 4, Australia declared at 270/8. In response, India are currently placed at 164/3 and are chasing a target of 444 runs. They needed 280 runs from 97 overs. On day 5, they were bowled out for 234 runs which meant that India lost the match by 209 runs and Australia are the new champions.

Well, what’s your prediction of this game folks? Who do you all think will eventually win the title this time? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

