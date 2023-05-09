IPL 2023: Surya Kumar Yadav's incredible innings helps Mumbai Indians beat RCB, internet goes wild

Mumbai Indians played a thrilling contest against Royal Challengers Bangalore in today's IPL game. Eventually, it was Mumbai Indians who had the last laugh as they won the game. Read to know some fancy reactions after SKY's innings

Surya Kumar Yadav is one of the most appreciated and talented cricketers that we have in the cricket fraternity. He’s been there for quite some time. The best thing about Surya Kumar Yadav has to be the fact that when the going gets tough, he gets going like a true tough champion. His cricketing abilities are known to the entire world and that’s why, whenever the team needs him to bail him out of crucial situations, he does it to the best of his abilities.

Check out more details about Surya Kumar Yadav’s fantastic knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore:

In today’s game as well, SKY played a fantastic knock that helped Mumbai Indians win the game. Not only did they successfully chase a score of 200, they also climbed up the points table and are currently placed 3rd from 8th. Surya Kumar Yadav scored a fantastic 83 off 35 balls and soon, after the innings, internet is going crazy for him. See below folks –

Forever Grateful to Mumbai Indians for Retaining Suryakumar Yadav

An absolute gem 🫶💙 pic.twitter.com/CSJkv5q2jE — Asha (@ashaa_45) May 9, 2023

Forever grateful to Mumbai Indians for retaining Surya Kumar Yadav ahead of everyone else. My man is giving everything despite not fully fit. His love for this franchise 💙 — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) May 9, 2023

Owned that HaaRCB 💯🔥

SKY you beauty 🫶🏻🥹

Backbone of Mumbai Indians #MIvsRCB #Surya pic.twitter.com/5nRbQlGCOL — Venom (@Venom_xD21) May 9, 2023

Mumbai Indians have just made this chase into बच्चों का खेल

Hope you’ve watched @surya_14kumar treating you to a T-20 Masterclass #MIvRCB @mipaltan — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) May 9, 2023

Mumbai Indians chased down 200 runs total in 16.3 overs vs RCB. Suryakumar Yadav – 83(35).

Nehal Wadhera – 52*(34). WHAT A BRUTAL RUN CHASE BY MUMBAI INDIANS. Incredible, Surya & Nehal.!! pic.twitter.com/4ny3YRjvPm — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 9, 2023

Well, absolutely amazing right?