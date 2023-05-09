ADVERTISEMENT
IPL 2023: Surya Kumar Yadav's incredible innings helps Mumbai Indians beat RCB, internet goes wild

Mumbai Indians played a thrilling contest against Royal Challengers Bangalore in today's IPL game. Eventually, it was Mumbai Indians who had the last laugh as they won the game. Read to know some fancy reactions after SKY's innings

Author: IWMBuzz
09 May,2023 23:38:39
Surya Kumar Yadav is one of the most appreciated and talented cricketers that we have in the cricket fraternity. He’s been there for quite some time. The best thing about Surya Kumar Yadav has to be the fact that when the going gets tough, he gets going like a true tough champion. His cricketing abilities are known to the entire world and that’s why, whenever the team needs him to bail him out of crucial situations, he does it to the best of his abilities.

Check out more details about Surya Kumar Yadav’s fantastic knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore:

In today’s game as well, SKY played a fantastic knock that helped Mumbai Indians win the game. Not only did they successfully chase a score of 200, they also climbed up the points table and are currently placed 3rd from 8th. Surya Kumar Yadav scored a fantastic 83 off 35 balls and soon, after the innings, internet is going crazy for him. See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing right? What are your expectations from Surya Kumar Yadav in the season going forward? How do you all want him to play for Mumbai Indians and team India going forward? What do you all think is the ideal batting position for him? Will he successfully continue his form? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

