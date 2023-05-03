ADVERTISEMENT
Mohammad Shami's wife moves Supreme Court seeking arrest warrant against cricketer

Know the latest about Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami and what's currently happening at his end after his wife moved Supreme court seeking arrest warrant against him

03 May,2023
Mohammad Shami's wife moves Supreme Court seeking arrest warrant against cricketer

Mohammad Shami is one of the most talented and admired cricketers that we have in the country at present. He has been on top of his game playing good quality cricket for many years and we loved his consistency throughout. Right from the very beginning of his career, he has been displaying top-quality speed as a fast bowler and that’s what we seek from our fast bowlers indeed. Well, right now, we have a big update coming from his end.

Know the latest big update involving Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami:

Well, as per the latest media reports in Hindustan Times, Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami’s wife has challenged the order by the Calcutta High Court and has moved the Supreme court seeking to lift the stay on the arrest warrant issued by the local court. His wife has
moved the Supreme Court through her counsels Deepak Prakash, Advocate-on-Record, Nachiketa Vajpayee and Divyangna Malik Vajpayee, Advocate, alleging that Shami used to demand dowry from her and that he has been continuously involved in illicit extra-marital sexual affairs with prostitutes, especially during his BCCI tours, in the hotel rooms provided by the BCCI, even till today’s time.

According to the petition, an arrest warrant was issued against Shami by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Alipore, on August 29 2019.

Well, what’s your take on this update ladies and gentlemen? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

