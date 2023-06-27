ADVERTISEMENT
ODI World Cup 2023: India VS Pakistan Match Will Be In India

After the 2011 ODI World Cup, this year, the match between India and Pakistan will be held on Indian grounds. Fans are excited about the match and to witness a historical play

Author: Aarti Tiwari
27 Jun,2023 18:20:35
The most awaited 2023 men’s ODI World Cup will begin on October 5th in Ahmedabad. The game will begin in Ahmedabad Stadium, and the final will occur in Ahmedabad. In comparison, the semi-final will be held in Mumbai and Kolkata on November 15 and 16. The matches will be held across ten different venues.

While the 45 league matches and the three knockouts will be held in places like Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Kolkata l, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Pune, in addition, the ICC has confirmed that if India qualifies for the semi-finals, that match will be held in Mumbai exception if the opposition is Pakistan. As in that case, the match will be held in Kolkata.

The format will be similar to that of 2019, the ten teams will play against each other once in the league phase, and the top four will qualify for the semi-finals. In contrast, India will play in nine out of ten venues. Also, it is going to be the first men’s Cricket World Cup to be hosted solely by India.

On the other hand, before the tournament begins, the team will play warm-up matches in Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati from September 29th and October 3rd.

So are you ready? Share with us in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

