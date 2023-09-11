India VS Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: India Defeats Pakistan With Massive 228 Runs

The team effort of India left Pakistan completely demolished in the Asia Cup 2023. After the delay due to the weather, the match finally started around 4:40 PM. And it started for good. The star cricketer Virat Kohli and KL Rahul smashed Pakistan with their batter skills. The duo struck hundreds to take the men in blue, hitting a massive score of 356/2 in 50 overs.

Virat Kohli was unbeaten on 122 runs off 94 balls with 9 fours and 3 sixes. In contrast, KL Rahul made 111 runs off 106 balls with 12 fours and 2 sixes. Kuldeep Yadav’s 5 wickets turned out to be a big help for India to defeat Pakistan. Jasprit Bumrah, who made a comeback after 10 months, began the game with a bang as he dismissed Imam-ul-Haq at 9 runs.

The great efforts by Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, who started with a bang and gave it a wonderful start. Hardik Pandya also played a major role in dismissing Babar Azam at 10 runs. Shardul Thakur then dismissed another wicket, dismissing Mohammed Rizwan at 2 runs. However, Kuldeep Yadav was the match’s star who single-handedly got 5 wickets, and Pakistan was all out at 128 runs in 32 overs. India made history with the massive 228-run win.

So, did you enjoy the India versus Pakistan Asia Cup 2023? Let us know in the comments.