Both India as well as Pakistan Women’s cricket team have in the past done very well. Whenever the two squads have played against each other ladies and gentlemen, it has always been an entertaining content for fans as well as cricket admirers. This time as well, the situation was no different. Batting first, Pakistan scored 149/4 at the end of 20 overs. In response, India scored 151/3 at the end of 19 overs.

India eventually won the game by 7 wickets with 6 balls left.