A wonderful and exciting news is coming in for all fans and admirers of Nikhat Zareen.

The boxing sensation won the second round as the Indian sensation defeated Roumaysa Boualam to enter the pre quarterfinals in the Women’s Boxing Championship.

In the round of 32 match, Nikhat dictated terms and eventually won the game 5-0 in a bout that was fiercely contested. With this, she entered the pre quarterfinals of women’s 50kg division.

We wish Nikhat good luck for the games going forward. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com