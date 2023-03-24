A wonderful update is coming in for all fans and admirers of women’s boxing. After continuing their good run, reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen, Commonwealth Games champion Nitu Ghanghas managed to register contrasting victories in order to storm into the finals of Women’s World Championship on Thursday. For the unversed, Nikhat posted a commanding 5-0 win over Colombia’s Ingrit Valencia in the 50kg category semifinals whereas Nitu (48 kg) had to fight hard to post a 5-2 win over Alia Balkibekova of Kazakhstan.

