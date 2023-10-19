Television | Celebrities

A Navratri outfit wouldn't be complete without an Aabla work attire and oxidized jewellery: Ekta Saraiya

Ekta Saraiya who is presently seen in Zee TV's Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai, talks about her love for dressing up during Navratri. She picks her favourite attire for the festive ambience.

Actress Ekta Saraiya who is a part of the ongoing Zee TV show, Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai in the role of Jayati is excited as she can feel the positive vibe Navratri in the air. . In a talk with IWMBuzz.com, Ekta talks about her Navratri plans and her fashion sense for the festive ambience.

Says Ekta, “I am a Gujarati, but I have never been too enthusiastic about dancing during this festival as much as I am excited to dress up in the traditional attire,” she smiles before adding, “For us Gujaratis and Garba enthusiasts, we never miss a chance to do Garba, be it at a wedding sangeet, which is never complete without a Garba round, or during Navratri. Personally, I like to wear lehenga choli with mirror work and pair it with oxidized jewellery.”

So what’s your favourite Navratri fashion? “I enjoy dressing up according to the nine colours representing the nine days of Navratri. Even if I’m not going to participate in the dance, I make sure to wear the colour of the day when I’m heading to work or going out,” she adds.

The actor also shares some Navratri fashion tips. “I have a special affection for oxidized jewellery! I have a vast collection and often blend it with my Western outfits for a fusion look. In my opinion, a Navratri outfit wouldn’t be complete without Aabla work (mirror work) attire and plenty of oxidized jewellery. I particularly enjoy adding a nose ring to these kinds of looks,” she says.

Happy Navratri to all!!

