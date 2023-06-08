ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

“Aisi hi hun mei,” chimes Avneet Kaur, Siddharth Nigam says ‘pick your…’

Avneet Kaur and Siddharth Nigam, who graced the television with their amazing work in the show Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga, the duo garnered immense love from the netizens

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
08 Jun,2023 08:48:29
“Aisi hi hun mei,” chimes Avneet Kaur, Siddharth Nigam says ‘pick your…’

Avneet Kaur and Siddharth Nigam are avid social media users. Known for their amazing fashion decks and impeccable acting abilities, the young starlets have come a long way ever since. And now again, the stars have mesmerised in their black adorns, and shared beautiful classy cladded moments on their Instagram profiles.

Avneet Kaur’s traditional look

Avneet Kaur, the queen of confidence and self-expression, left her fans mesmerized with her latest social media post. Getting all comfortable in her own skin, she wrote, “Aisi hi hun mei,” (I am like this), captivating hearts with her fashionable persona.

In her latest snapshot, Avneet exuded an air of dreaminess and elegance as she donned a stunning sheer traditional black kurta. The intricate details and sheer fabric added a touch of enchantment to her look, while her sleek straight hair with bold blue highlights served as the perfect complement.

With her head held high and a radiant smile on her face, Avneet Kaur effortlessly showcased her individuality and reminded us all to embrace our true selves. Check out the picture below-

“Aisi hi hun mei,” chimes Avneet Kaur, Siddharth Nigam says ‘pick your…’ 813704

“Aisi hi hun mei,” chimes Avneet Kaur, Siddharth Nigam says ‘pick your…’ 813705

“Aisi hi hun mei,” chimes Avneet Kaur, Siddharth Nigam says ‘pick your…’ 813706

“Aisi hi hun mei,” chimes Avneet Kaur, Siddharth Nigam says ‘pick your…’ 813707

“Aisi hi hun mei,” chimes Avneet Kaur, Siddharth Nigam says ‘pick your…’ 813708

“Aisi hi hun mei,” chimes Avneet Kaur, Siddharth Nigam says ‘pick your…’ 813709

“Aisi hi hun mei,” chimes Avneet Kaur, Siddharth Nigam says ‘pick your…’ 813710

“Aisi hi hun mei,” chimes Avneet Kaur, Siddharth Nigam says ‘pick your…’ 813711

“Aisi hi hun mei,” chimes Avneet Kaur, Siddharth Nigam says ‘pick your…’ 813712

“Aisi hi hun mei,” chimes Avneet Kaur, Siddharth Nigam says ‘pick your…’ 813713

Siddharth Nigam’s Maldives Photodump

Siddharth Nigam took us on a photodump adventure straight from the breathtaking Maldives! The dashing actor exudes pure grandeur as he effortlessly rocks a black unbuttoned shirt paired with sleek black pants, serving some serious style goals. With his signature messy hair adding an extra touch of charm, Siddharth strikes pose after pose with undeniable swag against the backdrop of the mesmerizing turquoise waters. It’s a feast for the eyes as he shares this visual treat with his fans, urging them to pick their favorite shot from the spectacular collection.

“Aisi hi hun mei,” chimes Avneet Kaur, Siddharth Nigam says ‘pick your…’ 813699

“Aisi hi hun mei,” chimes Avneet Kaur, Siddharth Nigam says ‘pick your…’ 813700

“Aisi hi hun mei,” chimes Avneet Kaur, Siddharth Nigam says ‘pick your…’ 813701

“Aisi hi hun mei,” chimes Avneet Kaur, Siddharth Nigam says ‘pick your…’ 813702

“Aisi hi hun mei,” chimes Avneet Kaur, Siddharth Nigam says ‘pick your…’ 813703

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Avneet Kaur introduces Vishal Jethwa to her 'world', see full video
Avneet Kaur introduces Vishal Jethwa to her 'world', see full video
Siddharth Nigam flaunts swanky hairstyle in black tshirt and shades, Ashi Singh is 'obsessed'
Siddharth Nigam flaunts swanky hairstyle in black tshirt and shades, Ashi Singh is 'obsessed'
Siddharth Nigam’s ‘natural hairdryer’ is what we need on a bad hair day, check out
Siddharth Nigam’s ‘natural hairdryer’ is what we need on a bad hair day, check out
Avneet Kaur Gets Trendy In Her Dance Moves With Friend Vishal Jethwa; Check Here
Avneet Kaur Gets Trendy In Her Dance Moves With Friend Vishal Jethwa; Check Here
Watch: Avneet Kaur makes smashing entry in black kurti at airport, internet can't keep calm
Watch: Avneet Kaur makes smashing entry in black kurti at airport, internet can't keep calm
Siddharth Nigam's stunning squad moment is here, grooves to Daler Mehndi's 'Halla Bol'
Siddharth Nigam's stunning squad moment is here, grooves to Daler Mehndi's 'Halla Bol'
Latest Stories
In Pic: Paras Kalnawat, Munawar Faruqui, Be YouNick and others get candid at nightclub
In Pic: Paras Kalnawat, Munawar Faruqui, Be YouNick and others get candid at nightclub
Here’s what keeps Jasmin Bhasin stressed out all day
Here’s what keeps Jasmin Bhasin stressed out all day
Rashami Desai gets her staples stroked in pink
Rashami Desai gets her staples stroked in pink
Anushka Sen channels angelic nuance in designer salwar
Anushka Sen channels angelic nuance in designer salwar
Ashnoor Kaur is a living dream in front cutout long dress, check out
Ashnoor Kaur is a living dream in front cutout long dress, check out
Nia Sharma collaborates with JDJ 10 winner Gunjan Sinha, watch
Nia Sharma collaborates with JDJ 10 winner Gunjan Sinha, watch
Read Latest News