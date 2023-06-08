“Aisi hi hun mei,” chimes Avneet Kaur, Siddharth Nigam says ‘pick your…’

Avneet Kaur and Siddharth Nigam are avid social media users. Known for their amazing fashion decks and impeccable acting abilities, the young starlets have come a long way ever since. And now again, the stars have mesmerised in their black adorns, and shared beautiful classy cladded moments on their Instagram profiles.

Avneet Kaur’s traditional look

Avneet Kaur, the queen of confidence and self-expression, left her fans mesmerized with her latest social media post. Getting all comfortable in her own skin, she wrote, “Aisi hi hun mei,” (I am like this), captivating hearts with her fashionable persona.

In her latest snapshot, Avneet exuded an air of dreaminess and elegance as she donned a stunning sheer traditional black kurta. The intricate details and sheer fabric added a touch of enchantment to her look, while her sleek straight hair with bold blue highlights served as the perfect complement.

With her head held high and a radiant smile on her face, Avneet Kaur effortlessly showcased her individuality and reminded us all to embrace our true selves. Check out the picture below-

Siddharth Nigam’s Maldives Photodump

Siddharth Nigam took us on a photodump adventure straight from the breathtaking Maldives! The dashing actor exudes pure grandeur as he effortlessly rocks a black unbuttoned shirt paired with sleek black pants, serving some serious style goals. With his signature messy hair adding an extra touch of charm, Siddharth strikes pose after pose with undeniable swag against the backdrop of the mesmerizing turquoise waters. It’s a feast for the eyes as he shares this visual treat with his fans, urging them to pick their favorite shot from the spectacular collection.