Aladdin Actors Avneet Kaur-Siddharth Nigam Flaunt Abs In Monotone Look, Must-See

Aladdin actors Avneet Kaur and Siddharth Nigam often buzz in headlines, and today, the duo flaunt their abs in a monotone look. It is the must-see photos. Check out below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
04 Oct,2023 23:36:43
  • Highlights
  • Avneet Kaur and Siddharth Nigam raise the temperature in the latest photos.
  • Avneet Kaur flaunts her picturesque figure and stunning abs.
  • Siddharth Nigam looks dashing as he flaunts his abs in a black shirt.

The amazing Jodi of the Sony TV show Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga actors Avneet Kaur and Siddharth Nigam share a great bond with each other. The duo became one of the favorite on-screen Jodi with their stint in this show. Due to this, Avneet and Siddharth have been linked together romantically. But both of them have revealed that they are good friends. Apart from that, the duo are social media stars and often share new photos on their handles. Today, both of them flaunt their abs in monotone glam.

Avneet Kaur Flaunts Abs In Blue Co ord Set

Tiku Weds Sheru actress Avneet shows her toned figure. She often shares snapshots from her gym time. Her hard work is now visible with the two abs on her stomach. In the blue bralette and joggers, she shows her toned figure. Undoubtedly, she is raising Goa’s hotness with her glam.

Siddharth Nigam Flaunts Abs In Black Outfit

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself, flaunting his toned 6 packs. The open black shirt paired with black joggers complements his look. The black specs and digital watch complete his monotone look. With his amazing physique, Siddharth is making girl’s hearts flutter.

