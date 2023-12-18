Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly is regal personified in embellished lehenga saree

Rupali Ganguly, the beloved actress renowned for her iconic role in Anupamaa, has once again mesmerized fans, this time not just with her acting prowess but with her regal fashion statement. Known as a favorite since her Sarabhai vs Sarabhai days, Rupali has made a powerful comeback and continues to inspire audiences with her exceptional talent on-screen.

Rupali Ganguly’s gorgeous traditional look

In addition to her compelling performances, Rupali keeps us captivated with her impeccable fashion choices. The actress recently graced her Instagram handle with a set of stunning pictures, showcasing her in a magnificent lehenga saree that pays homage to the vibrant colours of India. Celebrating the cultural significance of red, the pallu of the saree features intricate golden embroidery, adding an opulent touch to the ensemble.

The lehenga body, adorned in ivory white, boasts exquisite craft embroidery in shades of golden and blue, creating a harmonious blend of tradition and contemporary elegance. Rupali complements the saree with a heavily embroidered orange blouse, adding a burst of contrasting colour to the ensemble.

Take a quick glance:

Her fashion finesse doesn’t stop there—Rupali elevates the look with a beautifully crafted hairbun, dramatic eye makeup that accentuates her eyes, and a subtle yet striking pink lip colour. The actress further accessorizes with a stylish pearled neckpiece that gracefully enhances the neckline, and gorgeous bangles on her hand, adding the perfect finishing touches to her regal avatar.

In her latest fashion outing, Rupali Ganguly once again proves that she’s not just an on-screen powerhouse but also a style icon, who knows how to blend traditional elements with modern aesthetics. As Anupamaa continues to empower Indian homemakers, Rupali’s off-screen elegance serves as an inspiration to many, showcasing the timeless beauty and grace that defines her persona.