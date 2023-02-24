Time and again, these popular television divas Avneet Kaur and Reem Sameer Sheikh have prompted goals to their Instagram followers. Given their spectacular fashion slip ins and amazing work on the screen, these two beauties have come a long way in terms of success. As of now, their latest posts, featuring them in stunning streetstyle looks, have got all the eyes on them.

Avneet Kaur turns sensuous once again. The diva is known for carrying the best fashion on the fore front, and here again, the diva has proven again that she is the truest fashionista we can look up to, no matter what line of fashion we are trying on.

In the pictures, that Kaur shared we can see her wearing a white bralette. She teamed it with low waist denim jeans. The actress completed the look with pink cap and sleek straight hair. The actress rounded it off with pink sneakers, while posing all intimidating. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Blessed to be a blessing”.

Here take a look-

Reem Sameer Sheikh on the other hand took to her Instagram handle to share a casual photoshoot. The diva can be seen wearing a blue checkered crop shirt. She topped it on her brick red crop top and rounded it off with white trousers. The actress completed the look with wavy long hair and no makeup.

Sharing the picture on her social media handle, Reem captioned the picture with white heart emoji. As of now, the actress is busy with her ongoing show Ishq Mein Ghayal, that also stars Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani.