The gorgeous beauties Avneet Kaur and Reem Sameer Sheikh are true fashion muses. Whether it’s with their western avatars or conventional set offs, the beauties have never failed to give us goals. Time and again their amazing fashion roll ups on Instagram have gotten them immense love from the netizens. Speaking of fashion, here we have shared their latest posts that are winning us over-

Avneet Kaur

The Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga fame actress Avneet Kaur took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures looking all dapper and gorgeous in her bossy, sassy avatar. She wore a stylish leather peach off-shoulder top. Teamed it with high waist denim jeans. The actress completed the look with a sleek pulled back braided hairstyle. The actress rounded it off with black shades and a pair of earrings.

Sharing the pictures, Avneet Kaur wrote, “Cause you look even better than the photos.”

Here take a look-

Reem Sameer Sheikh

Reem Sameer Sheikh on the other hand looked charismatic in a see-through green dress. The outfit looked perfect that she teamed with brown belt around her waist. The actress completed the look with her long red curled hairstyle. She rounded the look with her bold smokey eye makeup look and nude lips. She completed the look with a black choker neckpiece and a pair of red boots.

Posing with utmost grace for the pictures, Reem Sameer Sheikh wrote, “She’s the poison you are dying to drink …Kavya 🖤”

As of now, Reem Sameer Sheikh is currently featured in the show Ishq Mein Ghayal. Earlier to that, her amazing acting chops in the show Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawaan earned her immense love from the audience.

Whose style file from the above got you impressed? Let us know in the comments below-