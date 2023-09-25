Avneet Kaur Photos In Pastel Saree And Deep Neck Blouse Design With Gajra, Diamond Necklace Set

The sensational Avneet Kaur gets into the spotlight with her divine allure in the latest photos on her Instagram handle. Known to slay with her exquisite wardrobe choices, this time, she flaunts her style in a traditional twirl. The diva for the festive occasion makes a stunning appearance in a pastel saree with a deep-neck blouse design.

Avneet Kaur In Pastel Saree

Doesn’t she look like a goddess from heaven? This beautiful pastel hue styled by Kunal Mundhe, Avneet Kaur embraces her look in the saree from the fashion label Kaastaan by Divaa Jain. She pairs the plain six-yard elegance with the stones and motif embellished blouse accentuating her shoulders and collar bones with the jaw-dropping deep neck blouse design.

How To Up The Divine-ness

Avneet Kaur styles her hairstyle with the mid-part clean gajra bun. The square-cut huge diamond necklace with the matching earrings adds an extra dose of glamour. Her chubby cheeks blushed properly, making her skin glow. The pink glossy lipstick elevates her look. The diamond bindi, her ‘aadaye,’ and that smile undoubtedly make fans skip a beat in her divine allure.

For the Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations at CM Eknath Shinde, Avneet Kaur flaunts her ethnicity in the enchanting appearance of wearing a pastel saree.

Did you like Avneet Kaur’s mesmerizing look in pastel saree? Let us know in the comments.