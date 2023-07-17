ADVERTISEMENT
Avneet Kaur turns edgy in white cut-out co-ords in Bangkok, see pics

Avneet's sleek straight hair and minimal makeup only added to her overall awesomeness. With her natural beauty shining through, she effortlessly stole the spotlight.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
17 Jul,2023 06:30:19
Avneet Kaur turns edgy in white cut-out co-ords in Bangkok, see pics 834497

Get ready to be blown away by the edgy and fabulous Avneet Kaur, once again! The actress recently took Bangkok by storm, rocking a white cut-out co-ord set that had us all drooling. She shared some jaw-dropping pictures on her social media handle, proving once again that she’s the ultimate style icon. With her sleek straight hair and a minimal makeup look, Avneet exuded an air of effortless beauty and coolness.

The white cut-out co-ord set was the epitome of fashion-forwardness, giving her an edgy and contemporary vibe. The intricate cut-outs added a touch of daring to her ensemble, while the white color showcased her flawless complexion. And let’s not forget those white sandals that completed the look, making us all want to rush out and grab a pair for ourselves.

Avneet’s sleek straight hair and minimal makeup only added to her overall awesomeness. With her natural beauty shining through, she effortlessly stole the spotlight. It’s safe to say that she knows how to slay any look with her signature style.

Have a look-

Avneet Kaur turns edgy in white cut-out co-ords in Bangkok, see pics 834491

Avneet Kaur turns edgy in white cut-out co-ords in Bangkok, see pics 834492

Avneet Kaur turns edgy in white cut-out co-ords in Bangkok, see pics 834493

Avneet Kaur turns edgy in white cut-out co-ords in Bangkok, see pics 834494

Avneet Kaur turns edgy in white cut-out co-ords in Bangkok, see pics 834495

Avneet Kaur turns edgy in white cut-out co-ords in Bangkok, see pics 834496

Avneet Kaur is a true fashionista, always pushing the boundaries and leaving us in awe. Her Bangkok pictures are just another reminder of her incredible fashion prowess. We can’t wait to see what she has in store for us next, as she continues to inspire us with her stunning and glamorous ensembles.

Keep slaying, Avneet!

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Read Latest News