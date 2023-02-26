Avneet Kaur and fashion always go synonymous. There’s nothing that keeps Avneet Kaur away from being the stunner with her regular fashion updos. Time and again, the diva has settled us with rampant fashion goals, and here again, the diva has left us with pure goals. Owing to that, the diva has now shared a video on her Instagram handle, as she witnesses the beautiful golden hour, but what we got amazed by is her stunning look in red backless top look.

In the video, we can see the Mardaani actress looking sultry as she wore a strappy backless red sheer top. She teamed it with white biker shorts. For makeup, the actress picked up bold bright beautiful eye makeup and cherry red glossy lips. She left her hair open with her gorgeous curls entangled. Witnessing the beautiful golden hour from her balcony, Kaur gave her fans nothing but some soothing views to cherish.

Here take a look-

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Song”, as she vibed to the song ‘Mehrma”.

Avneet Kaur has come a long way in terms of her professional career. The actress is known for her versatile artistry. She is a fantastic dancer, and it’s how she shot fame; participating in the show Dance India Dance. She went on to act in tv shows, feature in commercials and movies too. Mardaani is one of her most venerated movies. As of now, she is busy with the post production of upcoming movie Tiku Weds Sheru, that shall also feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui.