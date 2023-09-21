Beard Styles For Men: Learn basics from Dheeraj Dhoopar, Gaurav Khanna and Karan Kundrra

Fashion trends come and go faster than you can say “catwalk,” but there’s one style statement that’s been holding its ground and reigning supreme in the men’s fashion world: the beard! Forget about your run-of-the-mill five o’clock shadow; today, beards are the crown jewels of masculinity, and they’re here to stay. And when these stunning tv stars Dheeraj Dhoopar, Gaurav Khanna and Karan Kundrra are taking over the fashion decks with their beard looks, it’s time that you, men, get your style on check.

From the rugged lumberjack look to the suave and sophisticated beard trims, facial hair is the ultimate accessory for men of all walks of life. It’s like every guy suddenly found a secret potion for instant manliness. So, whether you’re a smooth operator or a facial fur fanatic, there’s no denying that the beard has firmly planted itself on the fashion throne, and it’s not shaving its way out anytime soon!

Dheeraj Dhoopar: The Blazing Beard in Black

Dheeraj Dhoopar, best known for his role in Kundali Bhagya, doesn’t just steal hearts with his acting chops but also with his impeccable style. In a bold move, he donned an all-black blazer suit that screamed sophistication. But what really caught our attention was his beard game. Dheeraj sported a heavy, sleek beard look that added an extra dose of charisma to his ensemble. With shades on and hair pulled back like a true rockstar, he’s the epitome of beard goals.

Gaurav Khanna: The Stubble Sensation

Looking for the perfect stubble inspo? Look no further than Gaurav Khanna. This heartthrob effortlessly nails the rugged yet refined look with his orange casual shirt and brushed-back hair. His secret weapon? The ultimate stubble beard style that adds that touch of “I woke up like this” coolness to his persona. Gaurav proves that sometimes less is more, especially when it comes to facial hair.

Karan Kundrra: The Street-Style Stunner

If there’s one guy who knows how to ace street style, it’s Karan Kundrra. Rocking a stylish denim co-ord set paired with a white casual tee, he’s got the urban vibe on lock. But what really ties this look together is his messy spiky hairdo and the classic stubble beard. It’s like he walked straight out of a fashion magazine and onto the streets, exuding swag at every step. Karan’s style is proof that even the most casual outfits can be elevated with a carefully crafted beard.

