Classic Charm: Shehnaaz Gill Shows Her Ethnic Elegance In An Ivory Salwar Suit

Shehnaaz Gill has recently emerged as one of the industry’s fashion icons. Shehnaaz is known for her versatility and ability to connect with people. Shehnaaz Gill has emerged as a fashion sensation in the industry due to her recent fashion moments. The beauty goals to grab our hearts once more. The diva has jaw-dropping appearances wherever she goes; the most recent one is no exception. This time, she looks amazing in an Ivory salwar suit. Take a look below.

Shehnaaz Gill’s Ivory Salwar Suit Appearance-

The gorgeous diva looked beautiful in an Ivory salwar suit and posted it on Instagram. The diva donned an Ivory with sequin work embellished round neckline, full sleeves, plain straight side cuts kurta, matching flared with sequin embellished pants, and paired with heavy sequin and pearl work embellished dupatta. The outfit is from Faabiana Official. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy hairstyle. The diva opted for a heavy base makeup with black eyeliner, eyelashes, peach blushy cheeks, and creamy lips. She paired her outfit with beige heels. In the pictures, she sits on a chair and poses in striking postures with a charming attitude.

Did you love Shehnaaz’s latest ethnic appearance? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.