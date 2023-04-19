Divyanka Tripathi and Rupali Ganguly are two of the most enigmatic and talented beauties that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them have managed to win hearts of innumerable people all over the country and well, when it comes to the Hindi TV industry, their experience speaks volumes for itself. Both Divyanka Tripathi and Rupali Ganguly are well-known and popular faces who have created their own niche like no other. While Divyanka Tripathi has killed it in TV shows like Banu Main Teri Dulhan and others, Rupali Ganguly has so far done a terrific job in projects like Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Anupamaa.

Check out what Divyanka Tripathi and Rupali Ganguly are busy doing right now:

Both Divyanka Tripathi and Rupali Ganguly are extremely talented and creative and well, when it comes to slaying the world of desi entertainment and fashion, both of them have a humongous reach for real. Well, this time, both Divyanka Tripathi and Rupali Ganguly are seen killing it like no other in their stunning desi outfits. Well, do you all want to get a glimpse of the style quotient and feel inspired? See below folks right away –

If you all had to choose just one among these two beauties as your ultimate desi beauty in ethnic outfits, who would it be and why? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com