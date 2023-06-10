ADVERTISEMENT
Divyanka Tripathi is super excited for marriage anniversary with Vivek Dahiya, we can't wait

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have always been couple goals in the real sense of the term. Well, it's now time to check out the latest content from their end and you will certainly love it for real. Here you go

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
10 Jun,2023 10:46:54
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the cutest and most adored pairs that we are all blessed to have in the Hindi TV space. For the unversed, the two of them have known each other for the longest time and that’s why, come what may, they always manage to receive a lot of love and positive attention from the masses in the right way possible. Their love story started many years back on a very interesting note and ever since then, they have successfully managed to groom their relationship to new heights in order to make things count as a happy couple. Both of them always celebrate their similarities and simultaneously embrace their dissimilarities and well, that’s what truly makes them a happy and adorable couple like no other.

Check out how Divyanka Tripathi is seen getting super happy and excited about her next anniversary which is just a few days from now:

Whenever Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya make cute and adorable appearances together in public, netizens truly melt in awe and simply can’t keep calm. The best thing about the two of them has to be the fact that come what may, they never really shy away from showing their love and adulation for each other in front of public. Well, to tell you about the latest form of ‘couple goals’ that we get to see from their end, we see Divyanka Tripathi showing her excitement and happiness as she gears up for her marriage anniversary and well, we can expect some really cute content coming from her end. Want to check out the whole of it? Here you go –

Absolutely amazing and wonderful, super entertaining for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

