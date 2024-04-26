Elegant Elegance: Arti Singh’s Breathtaking Bridal Look in a Red Heavy Work Lehenga Set!

Arti Singh is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry. She appeared on Bigg Boss 13 and became fourth runner-up. The actress has won over her admirers’ hearts in various ways, including her sense of dress. The actress’s Instagram profile is filled with glimpses of her wedding diaries. Recently, the diva shared pictures of herself in a red heavy work bridal lehenga set. Take a peek.

Arti Singh’s Red Bridal Lehenga Set Appearance-

Arti Singh exudes regal charm in a red and gold lehenga set. The centerpiece of Arti’s look is a flared skirt adorned with intricate gold work embellishments on a rich red base. The flared silhouette adds movement and grace to her ensemble, while the opulent gold detailing enhances its regal allure. The combination of red and gold creates a striking contrast and exudes luxury and sophistication. Paired with a blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline, half-sleeves, attached tasseled detailing along the blouse hem adds a playful and whimsical element to the ensemble.

Arti’s Glam Appearance

Arti’s makeup and hairstyle are likely understated, allowing her ensemble to take center stage. She opts for soft, peachy brown tones on her eyes and nude lips, with a hint of shimmer to enhance her natural beauty. Her hairstyle features a middle-parted, low-braided hairstyle, adding a touch of sophistication to her overall appearance.

To complement her regal ensemble, Arti opts for statement jewelry pieces in gold or red hues, such as gold with red and white pearl embellished chandelier earrings, a statement necklace, a maatha patta with an attached bindi, a red and silver bangles, a nose ring, kalires, and rings adorned with precious stones, enhancing her royal appeal. In the picture, she flaunts her bridal outfit with a graceful smile.

Do you like seeing Arti Singh’s wedding look? Share your thoughts in the comment below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.