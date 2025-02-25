Arti Singh dismisses Govinda & Sunita Ahuja divorce rumors; calls it ‘baseless’

Speculation surrounding the marriage of Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, has been in the news, with reports suggesting the couple may be heading for separation after nearly 38 years together. However, Govinda’s niece, television actor Arti Singh, has now responded to these claims, calling them baseless.

In an interview with News18, Singh stated that she had not been in touch with the family recently but was confident that the reports were untrue. She emphasized the strength of Govinda and Sunita’s relationship and questioned how such rumors had surfaced. Singh also expressed concern over misinformation being spread about personal matters and recalled facing similar false speculation regarding her own life.

Meanwhile, some sources claim that Sunita had sent a separation notice months ago, though no further action has been taken. Addressing the situation, Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, acknowledged that there had been tensions in the family. He attributed the issues to statements made by certain relatives but insisted there was no deeper conflict. Sinha also mentioned that Govinda is currently focused on an upcoming film project, with ongoing discussions about casting. He added that attempts were being made to resolve the situation.

Despite the speculation, neither Govinda nor Sunita has officially addressed the matter. Their marriage has faced scrutiny in the past, but they have always remained private about their personal affairs.

Sunita has also been making media appearances recently, with her solo travel video gaining attention online. While reports about their relationship continue to circulate, the couple has yet to provide any confirmation or clarification regarding their current status.