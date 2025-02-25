Sunita wants divorce from Govinda; latter wants to give another shot? – Reports

Reports suggest that actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja may be heading for separation after 37 years of marriage. Though neither has confirmed nor denied these claims, speculation continues to grow. Sources indicate that their relationship has been under strain for some time, leading to a possible rift.

According to Vickey Lalwani, Govinda, known for his charismatic personality, is reportedly making efforts to mend the situation, but Sunita appears firm in her stance. Allegedly, the couple has been living separately for months, with Sunita even acknowledging changes in personal traditions, signaling a shift in their relationship.

While the exact reasons remain unclear, unverified sources claim that frequent disagreements and contrasting perspectives have led to tensions. Their marriage, which has long been admired by fans, now faces an uncertain future.

The entertainment industry has seen many ups and downs in celebrity relationships, and while rumors often circulate, only time will reveal the true nature of the situation. The couple, who have been known to maintain a private life despite their public image, have yet to address the matter directly.

As speculation grows, fans remain hopeful that the two can find common ground. Whether they reconcile or go their separate ways, their journey together has been a significant part of their lives. Until an official statement is made, the fate of their long-standing bond remains uncertain.