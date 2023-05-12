Bollywood actors who allegedly behaved rudely with their fans

While most Bollywood celebrities graciously embrace their fans' affection and support, there have been unfortunate incidents of misbehaviour. Scroll below to check on the instances when the celebs misbehaved with their fans. Read this article for more details

In this giant allure of stardom, where adoring fans often hold celebrities in high regard, there have been instances when the glitz and glamour fade, revealing a darker side. While most Bollywood celebrities graciously embrace their fans’ affection and support, there have been unfortunate incidents of misbehaviour.

These instances highlight the stark contrast between the on-screen personas and the real-life actions of some stars. It is disheartening to witness such lapses in conduct, as fans fully display their admiration and adulation, only to be met with disrespect or rudeness.

However, it is essential to remember that these instances are not representative of the entire industry, as countless actors genuinely appreciate and value their fans. Nonetheless, it serves as a reminder that even those in the limelight are human, subject to flaws and vulnerabilities.

As ardent admirers, we can hope that such incidents become opportunities for reflection and growth and a reminder for celebrities to recognize their impact on their admirers and the responsibility that comes with their elevated status.

Owing to that, here we have shared some widespread instances where Bollywood celebs misbehaved with their fans:

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, the Citadel actress, shared an incident where she resorted to self-defence by slapping a fan who had crossed the line on the ‘Anjaana Anjaani’ set. As mentioned in TOI, the fan’s attempt to misbehave with her made her feel uncomfortable and alarmed, prompting her to grab his collar and deliver a resounding slap. Her candid revelation highlights the need for mutual respect and personal space in all interactions, particularly for those in the public eye. Priyanka’s courage in addressing this incident honestly adds to the ongoing conversation surrounding the importance of consent in all aspects of life.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan, the famous Dabangg actor, is no stranger to controversy. Despite his reputation for being generous, he is known to have a short fuse. In a recent incident, the actor became incensed when a fan attempted to take his picture. According to reports, Salman grabbed the fan’s mobile phone and threw it on the ground, causing injury. The fan later shared his experience with India Today, expressing disappointment that his prized possession had been destroyed. This is not the first time Salman has been involved in such incidents, as he reportedly once slapped a fan who attempted to hug and kiss him without permission. While Salman’s actions may be seen as extreme, they highlight the importance of respecting personal boundaries and the need for consent in all interactions. As a celebrity, Salman’s behaviour serves as an example to others in the public eye, raising essential questions about the ethics of fandom and the responsibility that comes with fame.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar, created a nationwide buzz when a video capturing his airport exit went viral. The video depicted a moment where SRK visibly expressed offence as an enthusiastic fan approached him, intending to hold his hand for a selfie. Aaryan, his son, swiftly intervened and escorted the renowned Pathaan actor, diffusing the situation. This incident sparked discussions and reflections on fandom’s boundaries and the complexities celebrities face in maintaining personal space amidst public adoration. Shah Rukh’s son’s timely intervention exemplifies the challenges faced by iconic figures like SRK in navigating overwhelming fan encounters.

Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who is known for his friendly nature, is reportedly facing allegations of abusive behaviour towards a fan. It has been reported that the actor’s bodyguards, who are known to be overprotective, have been misbehaving with fans who try to approach the star. Recently, there was a controversy when Akshay’s bodyguard allegedly abused a dentist who was trying to get a closer look at the actor. The incident was so humiliating for the fan that he lodged a police complaint against the bodyguard. Additionally, it is alleged that the actor himself slapped a fan on the sets of Gabbar as the latter had attempted to cross the shooting zone. Despite being grateful for his fans’ love, these incidents have raised questions about the behaviour of the actor and his security team, as mentioned in a report by TOI.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma, the renowned actress celebrated for her poised demeanour, surprised many with a display of anger during an awards function. The usually composed star reportedly lost her composure and confronted a fan who had been persistently following her and attempting to ask her questions. Anushka’s outburst included verbal abuse, labelling the fan as “paagal”, which means ‘lunatic’, and demanding that he keep his distance.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif grabbed attention for an alleged incident involving a flight attendant. Reports surfaced claiming that the actress displayed unfriendly behaviour, as she reportedly chose not to directly interact with the attendant and instead directed her attention towards her manager during greetings. Furthermore, during the same flight, it was reported that Katrina expressed her displeasure by lashing out at the attendant for disturbing her sleep.

Ranbir Kapoor

A recent viral video has stirred up a buzz, portraying an incident where Ranbir’s patience seemed to wear thin. In the video, a persistent fan repeatedly attempts to take pictures with the actor, prompting Ranbir to snatch the fan’s phone and throw it on the ground in frustration. This incident has sparked conversations about the boundaries between fans and celebrities, shedding light on the challenges renowned figures face when it comes to maintaining personal space and privacy. While Ranbir Kapoor’s actions may have been impulsive, despite their talent and popularity, they are entitled to their own personal boundaries and deserve respect from their fans.

Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently caught in a situation many celebrities encounter – being chased by fans for selfies. However, the situation quickly escalated when Kareena was accidentally pushed by the fans in her haste to get away. The incident, which occurred on the day of Holi, was caught on video and has since gone viral. In the footage, Kareena reacts to the fans and gets back inside after posing for the paparazzi. While some fans criticized her for being rude, many others defended her actions as a reasonable response to the chaotic situation.

Govinda

Bollywood actor Govinda and his altercation with a fan on the sets of the film Money Hai Toh Honey Hai became widely known. Back in 2008, Govinda slapped a man named Santosh Rai, leading to a legal battle. In 2009, Rai filed a complaint at the Bombay High Court, which was subsequently dismissed in 2013. However, Rai pursued the matter and approached the Supreme Court in 2014. Last year, the Supreme Court ruled that Govinda must apologize to the fan. In response, the actor’s lawyer offered Rai Rs 5 lakh in compensation and an unconditional apology.

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna recently found herself in the spotlight following allegations of misbehaviour by a social media user. The incident unfolded at Crossword Juhu, where the user was working as a part-time employee. According to reports in India Today, the incident began when a 4-year-old child approached the store seeking a toy, which he eventually found independently. However, a lady with long coloured hair, identified as Twinkle Khanna entered the store and allegedly displayed inappropriate behaviour upon learning that the toy had already been obtained by the child himself.