Taking a trip down memory lane, it might be difficult for many to remember who actor Divya Bharti was but the ones who belong to the 90s would remember the kind of sensation that she was. There was a time that she was touted to be one of the most beautiful female actors and was even one of the high-paid female actors despite just being a teenager.

In a mere three-year career (before her passing away in 1993), she made an impact with her beauty and acting chops both. Many would reminisce about being smitten by her beauty and actor Govinda was no different. The actor, who did two films with her was one of the few, who was open about his feelings for her even though he was married to Sunita already.

While they were shooting for Shola Aur Shabnam, there were rumors about the duo dating and during that time, in an interview with Stardust, he would go on to say that he resisted her charm.

He expressed his belief in destiny, stating that what has to happen will happen. He admitted to having feelings for Juhi and even for Divya Bharati, describing Divya as very sensuous and acknowledging the difficulty for a man to resist her. He anticipated that Sunita would be upset about the situation but emphasized that he was still resisting Divya’s charms and had not succumbed to temptation yet.

At the mere age of 19, Divya Bharti passed away after allegedly falling off her apartment. Her death continues to remain a mystery in spite of an array of speculations surrounding it.