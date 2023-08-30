Television | Celebrities

Arti Singh and Krushna Abhishek are amazing siblings who share a loving bond. On this occasion of Rakshabandhan, we have Arti Singh talking about her brother Krushna and on the special day.

Arti Singh and Krushna Abhishek make for one of the cutest siblings in the entertainment industry. Related to Bollywood actor Govinda, Arti and Krushna share an amazing bond as siblings. They are always there for each other. Rakshabandhan is a special occasion for them, as it is a time when they get to be together and spend quality time with each other.

With Rakshabandhan celebrated on 30 August, we at IWMBuzz.com talked to Arti to find out about her plans for Rakshabandhan this year with Krushna.

Says Arti, “Rakshabandhan for me is that moment, that love, that blessing we give each other. Honestly, for us, it is a time to spend time together. It is an emotional moment for me and Krushna.”

Ask Arti about her favourite Rakshabandhan moment and she says, “It was when he came to Lucknow for the first time for Rakshabandhan. That has been my favourite moment.”

The festive ambience of Rakshabandhan has been special for both. Ask her how the special day and its significance has changed for them over the years, and she states, “Nothing has changed over the years. We have always been very excited for Rakshabandhan. We get ready for each other, we go out for dinner, and spend time.”

On this year’s plans for Rakshabandhan, Arti tells us, “We will just be at home. I would prefer spending time with him. That’s how we celebrate the day every year.”

And on the wishes she has for Krushna this year, Arti quips, “I wish that he is always healthy. I hope that he gets better in his craft, as always. I wish happiness for him and his family.”

“I don’t know what I will get this year from him. Every year, he makes sure that we go on a trip during Rakshabandhan. But his year is different. I am shooting for my show and do not have the time to embark on that trip,” says Arti on the gift she wants from her brother this Rakshabandhan!!.

Here’s wishing all our readers a very Happy Rakshabandhan!!