Enacting the role of Vandana in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Hi is a big responsibility: Sayli Salunkhe

Actress Sayli Salunkhe who is predominantly a Marathi actress showcased her acting prowess in the Hindi TV shows Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali and Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai. Now, she has bagged the lead role in Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut show on Star Plus, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. Paired with the versatile Mohit Malik, Sayli is very much eager to put in her best in the lead role of Vandana.

Says Sayli, “I am very lucky to have got such a warm welcome from the Shahi Parivaar. I am sure that our new show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si will touch the hearts of the masses very soon. As a performer, I do not want to disappoint anyone. We will do our work sincerely and pray that the audience showers love to us.

Ask her about how she bagged this prized role, and Sayli states, “I had heard earlier that a known actress was to play the lead role in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. However, the criteria were changed later, and they wanted a Marathi actress. That was when my hopes were raised. I had this show in my destiny and I am happy to have bagged it.”

Talking about the initial preparation phase, she states, “I was under-confident in the beginning. But the kind of confidence I have got from the team of DKP has been amazing. I am grateful for this support and I hope all of this hard work reflects on screen when people see Vandana.”

On the similarity that Vandana has with her real self, Sayli has this to say, “There is no similarity between Vandana and me. Maturity and understanding come with age. And I am not as aged as Vandana is. I can say that Sayli is learning a lot from Vandana. And Vandana is learning from Sayli. There is no need for an actor to perform a similar character. This role of Vandana is a big responsibility for me.”

On the biggest challenge in the role, the actress quips, “I don’t know anything about singing. I know a little bit of everything else, apart from singing. I just cannot sing. However, this role has made me do that too. The toughest challenge for me in playing Vandana is the singing aspect. I felt I have a harsh voice which is not suitable for singing. But this set and its people made me believe that my voice is good. I have got this show because of my voice. I have learned a little bit about singing too.”

“Working with Mohit Malikji is fun. On the set, when I met him, he was too good. We gelled immediately. He is a great actor and a great human being. I will get to learn a lot from him.”

