Erica Fernandes’ ‘contemporary spin’ is on edge

Erica Fernandes took to her social media handle to share a video, syncing to a song from the new movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, keeping her contemporary fashion style on a spin, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
08 Jun,2023 07:45:18
Erica Fernandes, known for her impeccable sense of style, has once again taken the fashion world by storm with her contemporary fashion spin. The talented actress has consistently pushed the boundaries of fashion, and her latest looks are no exception. With an edgy approach, Erica has been setting trends and redefining fashion norms.

The actress took to her social media handle to share the video, where we can see her cladded in a stylish white silk kurta set. She teamed it off with matching pyjama. Her beautiful shiny wavy hair fell flowing, while she rounded it off with oxidised accentuated accessories. Keeping her make up on a subtle minimal round, the diva gave off nothing but goals.

Sharing the video, Erica wrote, “Putting a contemporary spin on Indian vibes, because who said tradition can’t be trendy? 💃🏽✨Outfit @real_weaverstory
PR @sonyashaikh

Get ready to be captivated by her contemporary fashion spin, as she continues to push the envelope and leave us in awe of her style evolution.

With her unique fashion sense and fearless attitude, the Kuch Rang Pyar Hai actress Erica Fernandes proves that fashion is a form of self-expression that knows no boundaries.

What are your views on the above style file? Let us know in the comments below.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

