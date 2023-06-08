Erica Fernandes’ ‘contemporary spin’ is on edge

Erica Fernandes, known for her impeccable sense of style, has once again taken the fashion world by storm with her contemporary fashion spin. The talented actress has consistently pushed the boundaries of fashion, and her latest looks are no exception. With an edgy approach, Erica has been setting trends and redefining fashion norms.

Erica Fernandes drops a contemporary spin

The actress took to her social media handle to share the video, where we can see her cladded in a stylish white silk kurta set. She teamed it off with matching pyjama. Her beautiful shiny wavy hair fell flowing, while she rounded it off with oxidised accentuated accessories. Keeping her make up on a subtle minimal round, the diva gave off nothing but goals.

Sharing the video, Erica wrote, “Putting a contemporary spin on Indian vibes, because who said tradition can’t be trendy? 💃🏽✨Outfit @real_weaverstory

Get ready to be captivated by her contemporary fashion spin, as she continues to push the envelope and leave us in awe of her style evolution.

With her unique fashion sense and fearless attitude, the Kuch Rang Pyar Hai actress Erica Fernandes proves that fashion is a form of self-expression that knows no boundaries.

