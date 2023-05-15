ADVERTISEMENT
Erica Fernandes doesn’t want to make ‘reels’ anymore, here’s why

Erica Fernandes took to her Instagram handle to share a video on her social media handle, as she collaborates with Jio Cinema, getting the IPL fever on check. Have a look below-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
15 May,2023 06:55:37
Erica Fernandes first gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of Dr. Sonakshi Bose in the popular television drama “Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.” Her nuanced performance in the role showcased her acting prowess, captivating the audience with her ability to convey emotions with authenticity and depth. Erica Fernandes continues to enthrall audiences and leaves an indelible impact on the entertainment industry.

However, as of now the actress has also earned immense love with her everyday posts on social media too. As of now, she has shared video, collaborating with Jio Cinema. Check our below-

Erica Fernandes shares video collaborating with Jio Cinema

The actress amid the IPL fever has now collaborated with Jio Cinema, where we can watch IPL non-stop. However, she also mentions of ‘Hangout’ that provides some mandatory information about the cricketers and others.

Sharing the video, Erica Fernandes wrote, “When your scriptwriter sends you a cricket expert’s script by mistake! 😂 But hey, who needs a reel with all those complicated cricket terms when you have Hangout! From fashion to fun, luxury to love stories, Hangout’s got everything about our favorite cricketers – without the confusion! Check it out now for free on Jio Cinema.”

Here take a look-

IPL

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a professional Twenty20 cricket league in India. It was founded by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2007 and has since become one of the most popular and lucrative cricket tournaments in the world. The IPL follows a franchise-based model, where teams representing different cities compete against each other.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

