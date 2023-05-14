Erica Fernandes’ latest photoshoot can give you a ‘culture shock’

Erica Fernandes drops her latest photoshoot pictures on her social media handle, looks preppy in her black co-Ords. Check pictures down beneath to see how Erica is penning sass

Talking of fashion in this entertainment world, certain names never fail to astound. Erica Fernandes, the mesmerizing diva of Indian television, undoubtedly falls into this rare category. With her poise, panache, and impeccable fashion choices, she has cemented her position as a trendsetter and a fashion icon.

Ever since her early days in showbiz, the actress always stood out with her current fashion dos. Erica Fernandes has consistently mesmerized her fans with her strong and classy fashion choices. And here again the Kuch Rang actress is setting trends with her fashionable photoshoot in black.

Erica Fernandes astounds in black outfit

In the pictures, we can see Erica Fernandes looking all grand in her black co-Ords. The actress wore a stylish black bralette that she teamed with mini black skirt. She rounded it off with short wavy hair, bold makeup and long leather boots. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Warning: Time travelers may experience jet lag and culture shock. 📸 @diwakargopalrathnam Time travelled by @iam_ejf”

Fans Reactions

One wrote, “Real photoshoot is never abt just wearing fashionable outfits but carrying it with right attitude and postures and here only ITV Actor I admire who knows exactly how”

Another wrote, “Finally .. someone is posting her photo shoots … waited for this for sooo long”

A third user wrote, “Woooooow! Slaying it! 🔥Love how you put so much thought behind each photoshoot.”