Erica Fernandes Learns New Hook Steps From Rizwan Sajan On Famous Song Tauba Tauba, Watch Video!

Erica Fernandes, known for her impeccable acting skills and stylish persona, has added another feather to her cap by showcasing her dance moves on the popular track “Tauba Tauba.” In a session filled with fun and energy, Erica learns new hook steps from Rizwan Sajan, the founder and Chairman of Danube Group. Take a look at the video below!

Taking to Instagram, Erica Fernandes shared a video of herself posing in a pink V-neck, sleeveless T-shirt paired with white flared pants, which she perfectly slays from the day look. In the first half of the video, Erica Fernandes flaunts the Tauba Tauba hook step. Suddenly, the actress calls Rizwan Sajan and teaches him the leg Tauba Tauba hook step, which he attempts but fails.

Suddenly, the founder and Chairman of Danube Group adds his tadka and his touch. He starts the steps by showing hand moments and says, 1% payment plan, 2nd hand moment with a fully furnished Apartment, 3rd moments with a swimming pool in your apartment, 4th hand moment and Hai na best deal? And 5th hand moment with aur best payment plan? The duo performs the steps on the flow, adding fun banter to the song and dance. The duo’s dance creates a perfect blend of rhythm and style.

Fans of Erica Fernandes are in for a treat as they watch her groove to the beats of “Tauba Tauba,” a song that has already captured the hearts of many with its infectious energy. The chemistry between Erica and Rizwan Sajan during the dance session is visible and palpable, and their synchronized moves are a visual delight.

About Rizwan Sajan-

Rizwan Sajan is a well-known billionaire businessman of the Danube Group and the company’s founder and chairman.

