Erica Fernandes is a stunning Television diva. In the latest photo, she looks fiery in the dramatic eye makeup generated by AI art. Check it out below in the article

Erica Fernandes is a well-known performing artist in the Telly world. She has carved her niche with her role as Dr. Sonakshi Bose in the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Besides her acting prowess, she is known for her fashion and social media presence. The actress loves to share anecdotes from her life with her fans. But today, the diva treats her fans with a glimpse of her fiery look in the AI-generated image.

Erica Fernandes AI Generated Image

Taking to her Instagram handle, Erica shared the AI-generated image with her fans. In the photo, Erica looks fiery in the robotic avatar. However, it was her dramatic makeup that caught our attention. The gold eye shadow across her one-fourth forehead and eye side gives her appearance like a character from some superhero film or the fiction world. The smokey kajal and the diamond details make it look more attractive.

In contrast, the rosy cheeks and pink nude lips complete her look. The edgy jaws enhance her majestic vibe. The French braid high ponytail adds an extra dose of sophistication. “Chill yo, m just time traveling,” she captioned the post.

Undoubtedly, this photo looks like Erica Fernandes in the very far future when everything will be AI and robotics.

