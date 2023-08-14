ADVERTISEMENT
Erica Fernandes looks magical in green kurta set, see pics

Erica didn't need much to enhance her beauty; she opted for a minimal makeup look that highlighted her natural radiance. The rosy pink lips and a pair of understated ear studs were the perfect finishing touches to this bewitching ensemble.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
14 Aug,2023 01:15:06
Erica Fernandes drops a fashion spell that’s hard to resist! The actress is like a modern-day enchantress in her green embellished kurta set, and let’s just say she’s giving us major style goals. The diva combined elegance and charm, teaming up a stunning green kurta with crisp white palazzo pants, and the result is pure magic.

Decoding Erica’s ethnic look

But that's not all – her wavy short hair adds an extra touch of whimsy to the entire look.

Sharing the breathtaking pictures on her social media, she captioned them with words that perfectly captured the essence of her transformation: “Emerge from the shadows to brilliance.”

Photographer Enoch D’souza captured the enchanting moments flawlessly, allowing us to witness Erica Fernandes in all her ethereal glory. And let’s not forget to credit the outfit itself, a creation from Trumpet Vine Official, curated by the talented Sonya Shaikh.

In a world of fashion, the Kuch Rang actress Erica Fernandes proves once again that she’s not just a star – she’s a fashion sorceress who can effortlessly transform any look into pure enchantment.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

