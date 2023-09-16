Television | Celebrities

Erica Fernandes is one of the most loved actresses in the telly world. Recently, she met with well-known actor Karan Wahi. The duo have become good friends now. And here is how their fans react

Erica Fernandes rose to fame with her role as Dr. Sonakshi Bose in the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi alongside Shaheer Sheikh. On the other hand, Karan Wahi is a well-known actor in Hindi television and films. The duo recently met each other and became friends. However, their fans have different reactions.

Erica And Karan Poses Together

In the image, Erica Fernandes can be seen wearing a white shirt with denim and a casual sling bag paired with black boots, while Karan looks cool in a white shirt with matching pants and shoes. The duo smiled for perfect ‘mall friend’ vibes.

Erica Fernandes Special Meet With Karan Wahi

Taking to her Instagram handle, Erica shared the story of how she found a new friend. In the caption, she expresses that she met this guy at the mall not just once, and so now he is officially her ‘Mall friend.’ Further, she says that he is an interesting person and asks her fans if they know him? as she failed to give him a name.

Fans Reaction

Nakul Mehta in the comments wrote, “Kya maal hai @karanwahi.” A user expressed the wish to see the duo as a couple in the show, and wrote, “I wish ak project main Dekh patha upp dono ko.” The other said, “OMG can you guys act together … what a great pairing it would be @karanwahi @iam_ejf.”

What is your reaction? Let us know in the comments.