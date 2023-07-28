ADVERTISEMENT
Erica Fernandes reigns with quirk in yellow co-ords, check out

Erica's outfit from rosemarybybehno adds a pop of sunshine to her look, perfectly complementing her infectious smile. The quirky face prints add a unique and fun twist to the co-ord set, making it a true head-turner.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
28 Jul,2023 22:05:17
Erica Fernandes reigns with quirk as she slays in yellow co-ords that are nothing short of fabulous! The actress exudes a vibrant and playful vibe as she dons this eye-catching ensemble featuring quirky face prints all over.

Decked up in bright yellow, Erica’s outfit from rosemarybybehno adds a pop of sunshine to her look, perfectly complementing her infectious smile. The quirky face prints add a unique and fun twist to the co-ord set, making it a true head-turner.

To complete her bold and edgy look, Erica opts for dewy makeup that accentuates her radiant features. With bold eyes and a touch of pink on her lips, she strikes the perfect balance between playful and glam.

Her hair adds a touch of effortless charm as she leaves it wavy and open, cascading gracefully down her shoulders. The combination of her wavy locks and quirky co-ords creates a fashion statement that’s hard to miss.

Sharing the pictures on her social media, Erica gives credit to her outfit (rosemarybybehno) and her talented PR (dinky_nirh) who keep her style game on point. The stunning location (wabudhabi yasisland) adds an element of wanderlust to her photos, making us want to be a part of her fabulous adventure.

With her quirkiness on full display, Erica Fernandes continues to inspire and delight her fans with her fashion choices. This yellow co-ord look is a true representation of her vibrant personality and her ability to keep the quirk alive in every aspect of her life!

