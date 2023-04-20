Erica Fernandes, the popular Indian tv actress has now gotten her fans all enticed and excited as she announces her new onscreen project. The actress is all set to get feature in horror-thriller flick, The Haunting. The actress on her Instagram shared the trailer with her fans, on Wednesday. Scroll below to know the details:

Erica Fernandes shares glimpses from upcoming flick ‘The Haunting’

Erica Fernandes gives us goosebumps with her thrilling showcase in the movie ‘The Haunting’. The actress can be seen in her best craft as always in the short glimpses that she shared. The trailer promises a nail biting watch for the buffs. What’s more, the actress showcases versatility with her artistry in the trailer too.

Sharing the video, Erica wrote, “arre, abhi se darr gaye? relax it’s just a haunted trailer 👀 watch me in an all-new avatar in “The Haunting” tomorrow only on @AmazonminiTV joh hain aapke Amazon Shopping App par woh bhi bilkul FREE!”

Work Front

The very talented Indian actress, Erica Fernandes, is making waves in the entertainment industry with her impressive work front and unforgettable performances. Her portrayal of “Dr. Sonakshi Bose” in the widely acclaimed television series, “Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi” shot her to fame and garnered her a massive following.

Not one to rest on her laurels, Fernandes continued to mesmerize audiences with her captivating performance as the iconic character, “Prerna Sharma,” in the hit series, “Kasautii Zindagii Kay.” Her impeccable acting skills and effortless charm have earned her accolades and cemented her as a fan favorite.