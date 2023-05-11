Erica Fernandes turns 30, shares heart-felt note

Erica Fernandes celebrates her birthday, as she turns 30, shares heart-felt note on social media. The actress has earned immense love ever since her work on the screen, starting from Kuch Rang to Kasautii

Erica Fernandes‘ journey is nothing short of remarkable. Born and raised in Mumbai, the city of dreams, she was destined for stardom from an early age. Blessed with a natural flair for acting and a magnetic presence, Fernandes set out on her path to fame, taking the industry by storm.

Fernandes first captured the public’s attention with her breakthrough role in the popular television show “Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi,” where she portrayed the complex character of Dr. Sonakshi Bose with unparalleled grace. Later she earned love with her work in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Apart from being a stunning actor, the actor also has a huge fanbase on social media. With that, the diva has now shared a video, as she celebrated her 30th birthday.

Erica Fernandes shares a heartwarming note

Sharing a video as she celebrates her 30th birthday, Erica wrote, “I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who sent me birthday wishes. I am sorry for replying late, as I was busy enjoying my birthday 🤪. It was a wonderful few days and your thoughtful wishes made it even more special.”

She added, “Turning 30 is a milestone in life that comes with its own set of challenges and opportunities. This is an opportunity for us to look back at our lives, appreciate our successes and contemplate what lies ahead.. It can also be a time to appreciate the relationships that have stood the test of time and recognize those who have been there for you through thick and thin. Knowing who your actual friends are, who truly care about you and value you, can be invaluable as you enter this new phase of life. It marks the start of a new chapter and brings with it the wisdom of experience. As I look back on my journey, I’m grateful for all the lessons life has taught me and for all the people who have been there to pick me up when I’ve fallen”

She further said, “I’d like to thank everyone who has been part of my journey over the last year, from family and friends who have supported me through difficult times, to well wishers and mentors who have pushed me to be better. Each one of you has helped shape me into the person I am today, and I’m grateful for all your birthday wishes.”

She concluded, “This past year has been full of lessons – some hard learned, some joyous – but each one has made me wiser than before. As I look ahead to the future, I’m excited about what lies ahead and eager to continue learning from life’s experiences”

Here take a look-