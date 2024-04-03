Experience The Beauty Of Kashmir Through Sameeksha Sud’s Eyes, Snowfall To Boat Ride

Sameeksha Sud is a popular social media influencer and actress who often grabs attention with her regular dump. She is also a travel enthusiast, and she treats her fans with insights into her journey and destination. This time, the social media star enchants viewers with the mesmerizing beauty of Kashmir through her lens. With her keen eye for detail and exquisite photography skills, she showcases the region’s ethereal landscapes, serene lakes, and snow-capped mountains. Let’s take a look below.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sameeksha shared photos from her chilling day in the heaven of earth, Kashmir. In the photos, the actress can be seen wearing a black puffy jacket with bennie and loose pants. Throughout the visuals, she can be seen enjoying her walk through the city, exploring the beauty of a place covered in white snow. On the other hand, the chilling temperature adds an extra dose of fun. With her beautiful smile, it’s clear she is having a great time. Through her perspective, Kashmir emerges as a breathtaking paradise, inviting viewers to immerse themselves in its natural splendor.

But wait, that’s not all. After enjoying her day walking through the snowy place, Sameeksha treated herself to the serene beauty of Dal Lake in Kashmir, riding on a boat. She can be seen flaunting her ‘aadaye’, and in the background, she added the vintage song Taarif Karoon Kya Uski from the legendary Mohammad Rafi. Along with that, she said, “Kashmir to a gayi, abhi bus koe aise tareef karne wala chahiye.”

Did you like Kashmir from Sameeksha Sud’s point of view? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.