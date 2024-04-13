[Video] Sameeksha Sud Follows Gulabi Saree Trend, Perform on Marathi Song

Sameeksha Sud is a well-known television actress whose acting talents have captivated audiences. The actress has also become a talented star in the industry, and she is well-known for the stunning photos and videos she shares on Instagram. She has appeared in several television shows and continues to captivate us. This time, the diva shared a video of herself with solid dancing moves as she followed the Instagram trend on her latest song, Gulabi Saree. Check out the video below.

Sameeksha Sud’s Stunning Dancing Moves On Gulabi Saree-

Sameeksha Sud, a vision of beauty, looks absolutely stunning in her black-and-white printed saree. The saree, with its touch of sophistication and flair, enhances her beauty. The light pink sheer dropped end piece adds a soft and feminine touch, creating a beautiful contrast. Combining colors and prints creates a visually captivating chic and timeless ensemble. Paired with a black sequin embellished strappy blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline, the outfit exudes glamour and sophistication.

Sameeksha Sud’s Glam Appearance-

Her hair is styled in middle-parted loose waves, adding to her appearance’s overall sophistication and allure. For makeup, Sameeksha opted for a soft and radiant look, focusing on glowing skin, soft eyeshadow, and a pink lip color that complements the richness of her outfit. To complement her ensemble, Sameeksha accessories her outfit with pink and silver long earrings, black bangles, and a wristwatch paired with brown heels. In the video, she dances to the Marathi trending song Gulabi saree with Vishal Pandey and shows her gorgeous dance gracefully.

