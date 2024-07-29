Sameeksha Sud Announces Vishal Pandey As The Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner, Watch!

A few days ago, Sameeksha Sud criticized the makers of Bigg Boss for the incident involving Armaan Malik slapping Vishal Pandey and demanded that Armaan Malik be evicted from the show. Sameeksha Sud and Vishal Pandey are popular on Instagram and have a good reach, and their fans eagerly wait for their new videos.

Sameeksha Sud is a well-known television actress who is recognized for her outstanding acting skills. She gained fame for her role in the Baal Veer series and is admired for the stunning photos and videos she shares on Instagram. Recently, she posted a video announcing the winner of the Bigg Boss OTT 3 show, featuring herself and Vishal Pandey. Check out the video below!

Sameeksha Sud’s Video On Instagram-

Sameeksha Sud took the time to share a delightful video on Instagram featuring Vishal Pandey and herself in stylish ethnic outfits. The video post has captured the hearts of fans, showcasing their charming chemistry and playful moments. In the first part of the post, Sameeksha and Vishal are seen walking towards the camera with bright, smiley faces. Sameeksha captioned this segment, “Our love for Vishal,” accompanied by a red heart emoji, highlighting their close bond.

The second part of the video features a fun twist: The pair walk backward, creating a reverse video effect. This segment is captioned “Our interest in Bigg Boss OTT 3,” reflecting their enthusiasm for the popular reality show. The actress is showing her love to Vishal Panday, and in the other video, she showcases her interest in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

View Instagram Post 1: Sameeksha Sud Announces Vishal Pandey As The Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner, Watch!

By sharing the video, Sameeksha Sud wrote, “Humara winner toh hu hie hai…” with a red heart and tagged Vishal Panday.”

As soon as Sameeksha shared the post on Instagram, one of Vishal Pandey’s fans turned to her post and wrote, “Vishal is already a winner and he won many hearts” with hearts stickers, showcasing the immense love and support for the winner.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.