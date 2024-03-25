Get Inspired: Rashami Desai’s Classy Fusion Look In A Creamy Printed Shirt And Lilac Skirt

Rashami Desai is among the most beautiful and talented actresses and performers in the Hindi television industry. She usually attends gatherings dressed in gorgeous gowns with intricate patterns and vibrant colors. She is also recognized for her love of traditional Indian outfits, such as sarees and lehengas, which she styles with a modern twist. This time, she chose a western outfit with a creamy-printed shirt and a lilac shirt.

Rashami Desai’s Shirt And Skirt Appearance-

The gorgeous diva looked stylish in a cream shirt and lilac skirt and uploaded a stunning picture series on Instagram. She wore a cream background color with pink and blue digitally printed featuring a collar, puffed full sleeves, front buttons featuring straight asymmetric hemline mini shirt and paired with a lilac pencil mini skirt featuring long knot-tied in the front waistline, which is worn on the shirt.

The outfit is from Khushboo Haran Borkar and costs Rs. 12,100. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted tight braided hairstyle. The diva applied minimal makeup with shimmery light gold eyeshadow, blue smudge eyeliner and kajal, and brown glossy lips. She paired her outfit with silver and blue stone-embellished earrings, rings, and silver shimmery shoe heels. In the pictures, she opted for striking postures and revealed her OOTD look.

Rashami Desai looks amazing in a cream shirt and lilac skirt, doesn’t she? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.