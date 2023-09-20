Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ankita Khare spots Deer and baby Deer during Filmcity shoot

Young and talented actress Ankita Khare, who has been captivating audiences with her role as Harini in the popular Star Plus show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, shared a delightful video where she spotted a deer and its adorable baby during a shoot in Filmcity.

Ankita, amidst her hectic shooting schedule, stumbled upon a mesmerizing sight in Filmcity – a deer and its playful baby. The actress couldn’t resist capturing the enchanting moment on camera and sharing it with her followers on Instagram. The video posted by Ankita portrays a heartwarming scene where the deer family is seen frolicking around in the lush greenery of Filmcity. Watch here!

Alongside the delightful wildlife video, Ankita also shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the show, featuring the lead actress Bhavika Sharma in action. In the particular scene it happens so that Kiran tries to force himself on Savi. The latetr pushes him away and reminds him that he is married and going to be a father. In the scene, Bhavika’s character Savi gets emotional. Check below!

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.