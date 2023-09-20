Lifestyle | Love and Relationships

I would like to go on a date with Kartik Aaryan: Ankita Khare

Ankita Khare is currently winning praises for her portrayal of Harini in the Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our love and relationship segment and revealed her dream date destination, favourite romantic movie, and more

Author: Manisha Suthar
20 Sep,2023 10:42:51
Young actress Ankita Khare, who has also acted in television shows like Jodha Akbar, Vighnaharta Ganesha, Santoshi Maa Sunayein Vrat Kathayein Season 2, Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer, Ajab Saas Ki Gajab Bahu and Life Ka Recharge, is currently winning praises for her portrayal of Harini in the Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The diva got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our love and relationship segment and revealed her dream date destination, favourite romantic movie, and more.

How should your dream date look like?

My dream date would be on a beach, holding the hands of my partner and enjoying watching the sunset.

Your favourite romantic movie?

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

What is your dream date destination?

Maldives

Favourite ‘patao’ line?

Chaan ko khubsurat kahu ya tumhe, ek hi bat hai.

What does love mean to you:

It means everything. Love is a feeling that brings life into us.

Which actor would you like to go on a date with?

Kartik Aaryan

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood (real life)?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Beauty or brain: The criteria you want in your partner?

Well, I prefer beauty with brains, but the intelligence factor is more important for me.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

