My dream house should look like Shah Rukh Khan’s home Mannat: Kuldeep Singh

Handsome hunk Kuldeep Singh, who is best known for playing Lord Vishnu, Rama and Krishna in the mythological TV series Vighnaharta Ganesha and Bharmal in Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha, is in love with his house The actor, who was also seen as Dr. Vaibhav in the police procedural series CID candidly chatted with IWMBuzz.com for our home décor segment. The actor revealed his favourite corner in the house, dream house, and more.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

My favourite corner in the house is my bedroom.

What should your dream house look like?

My dream house should look like Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

It should be a combination of two colors, off-white and a light shade of purple

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat.

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

My first guest would be my parents

What should your window view look like?

My window view should be sea-facing

Which part of your house you don’t like?

There is no such place that I don’t like in my house as of now

Wallpaper or paint

Paint