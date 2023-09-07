Lifestyle | Home Decor

My dream house should look like Shah Rukh Khan’s home Mannat: Kuldeep Singh

Kuldeep Singh, who is best known for playing Lord Vishnu, Rama and Krishna in the mythological TV series Vighnaharta Ganesha, is in love with his house, so he candidly chatted with IWMBuzz.com for our home décor segment.

Author: Manisha Suthar
07 Sep,2023 14:26:17
My dream house should look like Shah Rukh Khan’s home Mannat: Kuldeep Singh 849372

Handsome hunk Kuldeep Singh, who is best known for playing Lord Vishnu, Rama and Krishna in the mythological TV series Vighnaharta Ganesha and Bharmal in Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha, is in love with his house The actor, who was also seen as Dr. Vaibhav in the police procedural series CID candidly chatted with IWMBuzz.com for our home décor segment. The actor revealed his favourite corner in the house, dream house, and more.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

My favourite corner in the house is my bedroom.

What should your dream house look like?

My dream house should look like Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

It should be a combination of two colors, off-white and a light shade of purple

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat.

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

My first guest would be my parents

What should your window view look like?

My window view should be sea-facing

Which part of your house you don’t like?

There is no such place that I don’t like in my house as of now

Wallpaper or paint

Paint

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Exclusive Interview: Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub on Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s look in Haddi, career changing project Scoop 849353
Exclusive Interview: Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub on Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s look in Haddi, career changing project Scoop
Krishna Janmashtami brings in lots of positivity and happiness in everyone's life: Bhaweeka Chaudhary 849315
Krishna Janmashtami brings in lots of positivity and happiness in everyone’s life: Bhaweeka Chaudhary
849312
From Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Ajit to Kulbhushan Kharbanda: Revisiting The Vicious Bollywood Villains
Since childhood, I have had a tradition of tying Rakhi to Krishna: Nikki Sharma 849278
Since childhood, I have had a tradition of tying Rakhi to Lord Krishna: Nikki Sharma
#HappyKrishnaJanmashtami: I am excited for the double celebrations that I will have: Azinkya Mishra of Kathaa Ankahee fame 849113
#HappyKrishnaJanmashtami: I am excited for the double celebrations that I will have: Azinkya Mishra of Kathaa Ankahee fame
#HappyKrishnaJanmashtami: I plan to break the Handi this year during the celebration: Shreyansh Kaurav of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame 849101
#HappyKrishnaJanmashtami: I plan to break the Handi this year during the celebration: Shreyansh Kaurav of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame

Latest Stories

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay reveals Ranbir-Prachi’s marriage secret in front of the family 849363
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay reveals Ranbir-Prachi’s marriage secret in front of the family
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mamaji plots against Radha 849360
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mamaji plots against Radha
Exclusive Interview: Kaala actor Avinash Tiwary REVEALS Why He Is Jealous Of Taher Shabbir 849355
Exclusive Interview: Avinash Tiwary REVEALS Why He Is Jealous Of Taher Shabbir
Bigg Boss fame Sumbul Touqeer unveils first look for ‘Kavya Bansal’, check out 849333
Bigg Boss fame Sumbul Touqeer unveils first look for ‘Kavya Bansal’, check out
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan agrees to marry Elahi for her mother Dolly 849350
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan agrees to marry Elahi for her mother Dolly
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sulekha plays her dirty game against Isha 849346
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sulekha plays her dirty game against Isha
Read Latest News