Golden Glamour Galore: Rashami Desai ups her style in shimmery adorn

Rashami Desai is here to slay the fashion game with her golden glittery cutout dress! This diva knows how to shine brighter than a disco ball, and she's not holding back. Check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
31 Jul,2023 01:15:46
All sparkles and shine! For Rashami Desai is here to slay the fashion game with her golden glittery cutout dress! This diva knows how to shine brighter than a disco ball, and she’s not holding back. But that’s not all; she turned up the sass-o-meter by topping it off with a stylish black blazer suit, making sure she’s the queen of chic!

Decoding Rashami’s glittery glam

With her sleek mid-parted hairbun, Rashami is serving up major boss babe vibes. It’s like she’s ready to take on the world and conquer the runway with her fabulousness! Now, let’s talk makeup! She’s giving us those sleek eyebrows, dewy soft winged eyes, and pink lips that are pure perfection. Seriously, can she drop a makeup tutorial ASAP, please? But wait, she’s not done dazzling us yet! Rashami completes the look with pink glossy lips and a pair of drop earrings that are sending us to fashion heaven! It’s like she sprinkled some style magic and voila, she’s a walking, talking fashion fairy!

As she shares the video of her breathtaking look, Rashami leaves us all starstruck with her profound words, “Let your SOUL always shine like GOLD.” Girl, you’re not just shining; you’re sparkling, shimmering, and sizzling like the superstar you are!

Rashami Desai is not just a star on-screen; she’s a style supernova off-screen too! Her fashion choices are like fireworks, exploding with style and confidence. It’s like she’s saying, “I’m here, I’m fierce, and I’m fabulous!”

What do you say?

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

