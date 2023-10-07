Television | Celebrities

Gown Envy: Steal Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur & Reem Sameer Shaikh’s party wear looks

Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, and Reem Sameer Shaikh, three dazzling stars of the entertainment world, have given us some major gown envy with their exquisite party wear looks.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
07 Oct,2023 04:05:02
When it’s time to party, it’s time to shine! And what better way to make a grand entrance than with a jaw-dropping gown? Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, and Reem Sameer Shaikh, three dazzling stars of the entertainment world, have given us some major gown envy with their exquisite party wear looks. Let’s dive into their fabulous choices and get inspired to steal the spotlight at any soirée.

Jannat Zubair: Red Hot Glamour

Jannat Zubair set the party on fire with her striking red floor-length gown, oozing confidence and glamour. The stylish ensemble spoke volumes about her sizzling fashion sense. She paired it with red stoned diamond drop earrings that added the perfect amount of sparkle. Jannat’s sleek straight hair, neatly gelled, gave her a fierce and intense look that left everyone mesmerized. If you’re aiming for a bold and spicy appearance at your next gathering, take notes from Jannat’s red hot style.

Avneet Kaur: The Barbie Dream

Avneet Kaur’s party look can only be described as a real-life Barbie dream. She graced the occasion in an off-shoulder, heavily embellished, long tulle gown that shimmered like a starry night. With wavy, cascading hair, sleek eyebrows, mauve lips, and cheeks with a rosy glow, she brought the essence of elegance and grace to the forefront. Avneet’s pièce de résistance was undoubtedly her stylish diamond choker neckpiece, adding an extra touch of sophistication to her ensemble. If you want to channel your inner glam Barbie, Avneet’s look is the way to go.

Reem Sameer Shaikh: Enchanted Fairy

Reem Sameer Shaikh turned heads with her enchanting presence, looking nothing short of a fairy in her high-thigh slit embellished white gown. The ethereal ensemble was a vision of elegance and sophistication. She completed the look with dark-hued lip color, bold eyes, and a mid-parted ponytail, exuding an air of mystique. Reem’s stunning outfit proved that sometimes simplicity can be the ultimate statement. If you want to captivate hearts and cast a spell at your next party, Reem’s fairy-like style is the way to go.

Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, and Reem Sameer Shaikh have given us a masterclass in party wear fashion with their show-stopping gowns. Whether you’re dreaming of a Barbie-inspired look like Avneet, aiming for red hot glamour like Jannat, or desiring the enchanting charm of Reem, these divas have shown us that gowns are the ultimate weapon to steal the limelight at any soirée. So, go ahead and make an entrance that no one will forget—let your inner star shine!

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

